Ready to fly Indians when Saudi Arabia eases restrictions, says govt

The Civil Aviation Ministry said that the government is ready to fly passengers to countries like Saudi Arabia whenever they remove restrictions on the entry of Indian nationals.

It said India has been operating international flights under Vande Bharat Mission since May 6 and now has air bubble arrangements with 22 countries.

"Some countries, including Saudi Arabia, have not removed restrictions on the entry of Indian nationals. We are ready to fly passengers to these countries when the restrictions are eased," the ministry said on Twitter.

Under the bilateral air bubble pacts, the airlines of both countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions.

India has resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights on 25 May after a gap of two months.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since 23 March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July.

