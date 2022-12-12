Ready to 'kill' Modi to save Constitution: FIR lodged against Congress leader for making controversial statement1 min read . 01:47 PM IST
Congress leader Raja Pateria has said he is ready to ‘kill’ Modi to save the Constitution of India.
Controversial comments criticising PM Narendra Modi have been made by Congress leader Raja Pateria. The former Madhya Pradesh minister made a public statement to his staff that stated, "Be prepared to kill Modi to save the Constitution." Narottam Mishra, the home minister of Madhya Pradesh, lodged an FIR against Pateria for talking about toppling Modi.
In the video, Pateria is heard suggesting that Modi will win the election. Modi will create divisions based on caste and religion. Tribal peoples' and other minorities' lives are at risk. Be prepared to assassinate Modi if it's necessary to save the Constitution.
A war is always lost by the leader, never by the worker. If the commander accuses the worker of losing the war, he would never win any wars, according to Chanakya, who lived more than 2,500 years ago. With courage and courage combined, the struggle is waged. Apply the proper force to get the desired outcomes. The war must be won now that it has been released, the Congress leader added.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has reacted to the statement. He said, “Congress is not able to compete with Prime Minister Modi on the field, so a Congress leader is talking about killing Modi. Congress's true face is now being revealed."
.Raja Pateria has since released a video explaining his position. He said that the video was misinterpreted and identified himself as a Gandhian. He declared that he intended to oppose PM Modi in the political sphere and save the Indian Constitution. To safeguard minorities, Dalits, tribal people, and end unemployment, he continued, Modi must be defeated.
