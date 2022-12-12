A war is always lost by the leader, never by the worker. If the commander accuses the worker of losing the war, he would never win any wars, according to Chanakya, who lived more than 2,500 years ago. With courage and courage combined, the struggle is waged. Apply the proper force to get the desired outcomes. The war must be won now that it has been released, the Congress leader added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}