Ready to make changes Centre wants in doorstep ration scheme: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the city government is ready to make all changes that the Centre has asked for in the doorstep delivery of ration scheme . This come after the Centre last week stalled the scheme that was set to be launched in the national capital, as claimed by the AAP government.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Kejriwal on Tuesday expressed, "We are ready to make whatever changes the central government wants in this scheme. Kindly permission be given to us deliver ration to the doorstep of people."

"People have been made to queue up for ration by the governments in last 75 years. Sir, let not they remain in ration queues for next 75 years. They will never forgive me or you," he added.

CM also said although the city government was not legally bound, yet it sought Centre's approval five times to avoid any dispute. "Food minister of Delhi Imran Hussain through letters on February 4, 2019, March 4, 2020, June 17, 2020, November 19, 2020 and December 3, 2020, informed the central government that Delhi government is going to implement Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna. No objection was raised on this from your side even once," he said.

The Delhi government even changed the name of the scheme by dropping 'Mukhya Mantri' and addressed other objections. Even then other objections were raised.

Last week, the city government claimed Lt Governor had "rejected" its doorstep delivery of ration scheme citing lack of Centre's approval and a pending case in the high court.

Will now there be two schemes in a state on the same issue: Kejri

The Union Food & Public Distribution Ministry on Saturday said that it has not asked Delhi government to distribute the ration the way they want .

"They can do so under any other Scheme. Government of India will provide additional ration for the same. As per notified rates. Where is the issue?" the ministry had said.

The Delhi government wants to "tinker with" the nationally administered programme at the cost of Delhi consumers by charging cost of milling etc from them. Government of India had only informed them about the rule position, it had claimed further.

Responding to it the Delhi CM said, should the Centre and UT government separately spend ₹2000 crore for distributing ration to the people of Delhi.

"Sir, when were we separate? Will now there be two schemes in a state on the same issue - one by Centre and the other by state? Does this mean the Central government and Delhi government each will spend ₹2000 crore on ration distribution? Sir, will be a prudent thing to do?" Kejriwal asked Modi.

Claiming the doorstep delivery of ration scheme would end ration mafia, Kejriwal said it was very powerful and well connected and got the scheme rejected days before its launch. "There should be no politics over any work of national interest," he said, requesting the prime minister to give the green signal.

(With inputs from agencies)

