Ready to make changes Centre wants in doorstep ration scheme: Delhi CM

CM also said although the city government was not legally bound, yet it sought Centre's approval five times to avoid any dispute. "Food minister of Delhi Imran Hussain through letters on February 4, 2019, March 4, 2020, June 17, 2020, November 19, 2020 and December 3, 2020, informed the central government that Delhi government is going to implement Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna. No objection was raised on this from your side even once," he said.

