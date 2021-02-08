Subscribe
Home >News >India >'Ready to offer any support...': UK PM shows solidarity after glacier collapse
Members of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) search for survivors after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam,

'Ready to offer any support...': UK PM shows solidarity after glacier collapse

1 min read . 07:31 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Taking to Twitter, Johnson said that the UK is ready to offer any support required to India after the devastating floods in Uttarakhand
  • ﻿A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday expressed solidarity with India after a glacier burst in Uttarakhand, which led to massive flooding in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Johnson said that the UK is ready to offer any support required to India after the devastating floods in Uttarakhand.

"My thoughts are with the people of India and rescue workers in Uttarakhand as they respond to devastating flooding from the glacier collapse. The UK stands in solidarity with India and is ready to offer any support needed," he tweeted.

A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday that triggered massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda Rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

"It is suspected that around 100 workers were at the site out of which, 9-10 dead bodies have been recovered from the river," said SS Deswal, Director General, ITBP.

The rescue operations had to be suddenly stopped in Dhauliganga due to the rise in the water level of the river, informed Yashwant Chauhan, Superintendent Police, Chamoli.

Meanwhile, Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam, also known as Rishi Ganga Project was completely washed off following a glacier burst in the Chamoli district, said the Indian Air Force's initial report as Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) deployed at Joshimath has undertaken recce of affected areas.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia of 4 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives due to the glacial burst.

"We are assuming that around 125 people are missing. The number can be higher," Rawat said. He added that the government has all the needed assistance to handle the situation for now.

