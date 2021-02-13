Ready to spend more on rural jobs; reforms will continue: Nirmala Sitharaman

The government is willing to spend more on rural jobs in FY22 than allocated in the recently presented budget and will persist with reforms to make the economy more open, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told parliamentarians in her reply to the budget discussion in Lok Sabha on Saturday.

The minister told the House that the government’s commitment to unshackling businesses from regulations constraining growth was blended into the Union budget for FY22.

The scheme under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) provides work on the basis of demand and protects the livelihoods of millions of workers.

The demand-driven scheme guarantees 100 days of work in a financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work.

The number of people signing up for this state-funded work programme surges when employment opportunity in the economy, especially in labour-intensive construction sector declines.

If demand for unskilled work stays high next year, the government will scale up allocation, the minister said.

For the FY21 ending March, the government had originally earmarked Rs61,500 crores but scaled it up to Rs1.12 trillion in the revised estimate to add jobs in rural areas and help migrants returning from cities due to the pandemic.

“By end of the year, it may well be that it may be utilized only to the extent of Rs90,000 crore. But still, far higher than ever utilized under MGNREGA. Therefore, for the coming year, we have given Rs73,000 crore and are fully willing, through the supplementary demands for grants which happen at least two times if not three times (a year), to give more and more if necessary so that migrant workers who have not returned to their jobs in cities or anywhere else, can be given continued support," the minister said.

Sitharaman credited opposition Congress party for having designed the scheme but said the Congress-led former United Progressive Alliance government could not use it efficiently.

“Congress gives birth to very good schemes, no doubt, but lacks the will to use them properly, openly and transparently," the minister said.

Sitharaman told the House that the government’s approach to reform was comprehensive.

Reforms, she said, were meant to lay a path for the country to become one of the top economies in the world, not knee-jerk policy reaction to events.

That is because experience has shown that reforms lead to sustained poverty reduction, the minister said.

Poverty reduction in real terms has been happening ever since public and private sector were freed from the notorious licence-quota raj, the minister said, referring to the 1991 reforms.

A sustained commitment to reform has blended into the budget for FY22, Sitharaman said.

"The erstwhile Bharatiya Jan Sangh and BJP have always believed in respecting Indians’ managerial, trade and entrepreneurial skills, and respecting wealth creators, tax payers and honest citizens is something the party consistently follows," Sitharaman said, rejecting criticism from opposition Congress party that the budget favoured the rich and offered little for the poor.

“Unless wealth creators create wealth, there is nothing going to be with the government to distribute to the poor and migrant labourers," the minister said.

