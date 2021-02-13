Ready to spend more on rural jobs; reforms will continue: Nirmala Sitharaman

“By end of the year, it may well be that it may be utilized only to the extent of Rs90,000 crore. But still, far higher than ever utilized under MGNREGA. Therefore, for the coming year, we have given Rs73,000 crore and are fully willing, through the supplementary demands for grants which happen at least two times if not three times (a year), to give more and more if necessary so that migrant workers who have not returned to their jobs in cities or anywhere else, can be given continued support," the minister said.