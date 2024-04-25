Ready to start mandatory testing for exports to Hong Kong and Singapore, says Spices Board
The board said it has also begun gathering technical information, analytical reports and exporter data following reports that the two countries recalled Indian spice mixes over concerns of contamination with a cancer-causing pesticide.
Mumbai: The Spices Board of India said it is ready to begin mandatory testing for spice consignments destined for Singapore and Hong Kong following reports that the two countries have recalled Indian spice mixes over concerns of contamination with ethylene oxide (ETO), a cancer-causing pesticide. It has also kicked off efforts to gather technical information, analytical reports and exporter data from relevant authorities on the issue, it said in a statement on Thursday.