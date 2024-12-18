China has indicated its willingness to engage with India and revive bilateral relations ahead of a crucial meeting between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The discussions aim to address longstanding border disputes and enhance mutual trust.

Beijing is ready to implement the important common understandings between the leaders of the two countries and work to bring bilateral relations back on track as soon as possible, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, according a report by news agency ANI.

"China is ready to work with India to implement the important common understandings between the leaders of China and India, respect each other's core interests and major concerns, strengthen mutual trust through dialogue and communication, properly settle differences with sincerity and good faith, and bring bilateral relations back to the track of stable and healthy development as soon as possible," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian, during a press briefing.

Doval arrives in Beijing Doval arrived in Beijing on December 17 for the 23rd round of the India-China Special Representatives (SR) talks. The discussions scheduled on Wednesday are expected to focus on key issues such as peace and tranquility along the border, as well as finding a resolution to the longstanding boundary dispute between the two countries, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), making the announcement on the Special Representatives (SR) dialogue, said the two sides will discuss the management of peace and tranquility in the border areas and explore a "fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable" solution to the boundary question.

There has been no SR dialogue in the last five years due to the eastern Ladakh border row. The last round was held in New Delhi in December 2019.

Doval and Wang last met on the sidelinesof a meeting in St Petersburg, Russia, on September 12. The decision to revive the dialogue mechanism was taken at a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan on October 23, two days after India and China firmed up a pact for disengagement in Demchok and Depsang in eastern Ladakh.