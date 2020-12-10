Ready with roadmap to make Madhya Pradesh 'aatmanirbhar', says MP CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday that his government had prepared a detailed road map to make the state aatmanirbhar or self reliant. The senior leader of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) said that infrastructure development, health and education, good governance and economic development along with employment generation were the four pillars to make Madhya Pradesh self reliant.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS), Chouhan said that for the past nine months since the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, he has been working to provide help the people of the state and to ensure the financially weaker sections do not face shortage of food and other resources.

“I took oath as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in March and went straight to my office to work. Covid-19 had spread in the state and there was no plan made by the previous government to tackle it. There was no meeting, no training for medical staff, no PPE kits and there were no dedicated hospitals for coronavirus. I worked like a one man army because I was all alone and no other minister had taken oath," Chouhan said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS).

Chouhan further said that road construction, agriculture and agro based industry, tourism were some of the key elements in the infrastructure development of the state. He further said that the main motive of the state government was to ensure good governance for the people and development.

Talking about the growing protest by farmers in Punjab, Haryana and parts of western Uttar Pradesh who have virtually seized the national capital, Chouhan said discussion and debate were key to dialogue and there was no space of violence in a democracy.

Chouhan also said that farmers should be flexible in the dialogue with the union government and the centre was making efforts to end the fears and doubts of protesting farmers. The chief minister of Madhya Pradesh also said that there was no attempt to end Minimum Support Price (MSP).

“These laws provide one more opportunity for farmers to sell their produce. There are millions of farmers who believe that the farm laws were beneficial for them. The farm laws would ensure that farmers would get good prices and increase their income," Chouhan added.

Chouhan further said that the protests were happening in a small area and not in the entire country. He also said that farmers should remain open for dialogue and try to be more flexible during discussion. “Debate and discussion are the essence of democracy. We have to continuously talk and debate in a democracy. I support the one nation, one mandi decision and farmers should get an opportunity to sell their produce wherever they get better prices," MP CM said.

