Ready with roadmap to make Madhya Pradesh 'aatmanirbhar', says MP CM Chouhan

“I took oath as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in March and went straight to my office to work. Covid-19 had spread in the state and there was no plan made by the previous government to tackle it. There was no meeting, no training for medical staff, no PPE kits and there were no dedicated hospitals for coronavirus. I worked like a one man army because I was all alone and no other minister had taken oath," Chouhan said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS).