Readymade garment makers to report 16-18% jump in revenues this fiscal

Export demand is expected to grow at least by 12-15%, despite the higher base of last fiscal, as overseas players continue to diversify their supplier base in light of the economic crisis in Sri Lanka and a fresh surge in covid cases in China, which has disrupted supply chains
NEW DELHI: Supply chain disruptions in markets such as Sri Lanka, which has been reeling under a severe economic crisis, and China, facing harsh pandemic-induced lockdowns, could benefit Indian ready-made garment manufacturers that could see an uptick in revenue.
Revenues for such manufacturers could grow 16-18% this fiscal, ratings firm Crisil said in a report on Wednesday. Also, with domestic demand and discretionary expenses normalising, companies could benefit from a higher apparel sales.
“Normalising discretionary spends, higher realisations, and sustained export demand, due to higher opportunities following supply chain issues at Sri Lanka and China, will drive up the revenue of ready-made garment (RMG) makers by 16-18% this fiscal," Crisil said in a sector report.
Manufacturers would report this growth on a strong base of the previous fiscal.
Demand for apparel as well as apparel exports slumped in FY21 as the pandemic spread, pausing production and prompting brands to cut back on orders.
Anuj Sethi, senior director, Crisil Ratings, said domestic demand, which accounts for three-fourths of the overall RMG demand, is expected to grow over 20%. This is on account of recovering discretionary spends and improving realisations amidst the surge in raw material prices.
Meanwhile, export demand is expected to grow at least by 12-15%, despite the higher base of last fiscal, as overseas players continue to diversify their supplier base in light of the economic crisis in Sri Lanka and a fresh surge in covid cases in China, which has disrupted supply chains, said Sethi.
Textiles and garments shipments account for nearly half of Sri Lanka’s export, but the economic crisis there has strained its overseas sales.
Mint had reported that Indian apparel exporters have started receiving orders from the UK, European Union, and even Latin American countries following Sri Lanka’s troubles.
Crisil also estimates improvement in operating margin of readymade garment makers that, it said, could expand 75-100 basis points year-on-year to 7.5%-8.0% this fiscal. These will still be lower than pre-pandemic levels of 8%-9%.
“Profitability will be supported by partial pass-through of higher input prices and better operating leverage. Besides, the depreciation of the rupee and continuation of export-linked incentive schemes will be added advantages for export players in the road ahead," it said.
Crisil analyzed data from 140 readymade garment makers with aggregate revenues of ₹20,000 crore.
The ratings firm, however, flagged raw material inflation, including a rise in prices of cotton yarn and man-made fibre, and said garment makers could partially pass on input price hikes.
“Any fresh waves of the pandemic or change in customer uptake in light of increasing raw material prices will remain key monitorables," analysts said in the report.
