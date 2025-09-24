Is your builder facing bankruptcy? Govt, IBBI plan reforms to safeguard homebuyers
Following a Supreme Court ruling that declared the right to shelter a fundamental right, the authorities are considering fresh reforms in dealing with real estate bankruptcy and protecting genuine homebuyers.
New Delhi: For thousands of Indian families, a builder’s bankruptcy means losing the home they paid for, while still juggling EMIs and rent. Now, spurred by a 12 September Supreme Court ruling that declared the right to shelter a fundamental right under Article 21, the government and bankruptcy regulator Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) are weighing reforms to protect genuine homebuyers and restore credibility to the real estate sector.