Real estate has long been considered a relatively safe investment. And when it comes to pricey and luxury investments, both the quantum of investment and returns potential remain unparalleled. If you have the money to invest, you may want to expand your portfolio into the luxury real estate market. With economic activities back on track, rich investors are actively looking for luxury investments.

Experts list out a few compelling reasons which indicate that there is no better time to invest in luxury properties.

Shubham Arora, Director, Sheerbulls India Pvt Ltd.

Although luxury properties attract a huge input cost and a huge sum is required to acquire one, they generate excellent rental yield for the investors. If invested after a thorough analysis of the local real estate market, luxury properties are bound to prove an excellent investment instrument. As the real estate sector is looking at a full-scale revival, the luxury property market is also presenting awesome opportunities for investment in 2022.

While the economy is resurgent and the real estate sector is in revival mode, the luxury real estate market is bound to flourish and there can be no better time than 2022 to invest in a pricey property.

Subhash Goel, MD, Goel Ganga Developments

In addition to the residential properties, the luxury segment is also witnessing a boom in the luxury office spaces segment. The investors are actively considering large and palatial office spaces and hope to reap good returns once the economy is fully on track.

Nidhi Aggarwal, Founder, Space Mantra

Similar to the affordable and non-luxury residential segment, the luxury real estate market is also recuperating and prices are not sky-high. The uber-rich investors are still well-positioned to bargain and get a good deal. In metro cities such as Mumbai and Delhi, the posh areas such as South Delhi and Lutyen’s zone are registering high-end property transactions.

Real estate experts believe that investors will get some of the best bargains and will save a lot on their luxury investments, at least in 2022. Moreover, an urge to clear the ready yet unsold inventory by the real estate developers has also presented the investors with handsome luxury investment options.