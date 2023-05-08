Real estate developers sealed 87 land deals for 1,862 acre in FY23: Anarock

Real estate developers sealed 87 land deals for 1,862 acre in FY23: Anarock1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 04:19 PM IST
Majority of the transactions, about 76 deals for approximately 1,059 acre, were made in the top seven cities, while the remaining 11 deals for approximately 803 acre were in tier-two and tier-three cities.
New Delhi: Real estate developers remained bullish on land acquisition, closing 87 land deals accounting for over 1,862 acresin fiscal year 2022-23, according to data from Anarock. This is a significant increase from the 44 deals for approximately 1,649 acre closed in FY22.
