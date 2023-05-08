Real estate developers sealed 87 land deals for 1,862 acre in FY23: Anarock

In addition, the data reveals 11 separate transactions for approximately 46.5 acre earmarked for commercial and retail developments, with nine deals accounting for approximately 38 acre closed in NCR. Eight separate land deals for approximately 714 acre have been earmarked for mixed-use and township developments, while three separate deals accounting for approximately 83 acre were closed for data centres. Two deals for over 13 acre were also closed for warehousing and industrial developments.