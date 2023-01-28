Real estate developers seek tax relief for home buyers in upcoming budget

Real estate developers seek tax relief for home buyers in upcoming budget1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 04:19 PM IST
To encourage housing for all, the government should consider increasing the limit of the tax deduction on interest for a housing loan from ₹2 lakh per annum to at least ₹5 lakh per annum, according Kamal Khetan, CMD, Sunteck Realty
New Delhi: Real estate developers have sought tax relief for home buyers and increase in deduction cap for home loans in the Union Budget for FY24, to be presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharamanon 1February.
