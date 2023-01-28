Real estate developers seek tax relief for home buyers in upcoming budget

“Long-term capital gains from the sale of house property are presently taxed at 20% through a special provision like Section 112 for equity shares. In addition, the period of holding of house property is currently 24 months to qualify as a Long-term Capital Asset (Section 54 of IT Act 1961). It is recommended that the tax rate be reduced from 20% and the holding period for a property be reduced from 24 months to 12 months so that there is no capital gains tax liability for the same. In addition, the cap of INR 2 crores on capital gains for reinvesting in two properties should also be removed," said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO – India, South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE.