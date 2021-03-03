OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Real estate fund SWAMIH to deliver 6,000 units by FY22

MUMBAI: A distressed real estate fund, set up by the Centre under the Special Window for Affordable and Mid Income Housing (SWAMIH) scheme to complete stalled projects, is gearing up to deliver its first batch of 17 housing projects, comprising more than 6,000 units by the end of fiscal 2022.

It has also sanctioned around 165 projects for completing 1 lakh housing units over the next few years. Of these, 55 have received final approvals for completing 35,000 units, the fund's investment officer Irfan Kazi said in an analyst call organized by Macquarie Research.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Puducherry schools start full-day classes

Puducherry schools start full-day classes

1 min read . 06:00 PM IST
The move comes as the city-state has imposed more constraints on foreign employment, a key issue in last year’s general elections

Singapore to toughen pass requirement for foreign dependants

2 min read . 05:56 PM IST
Earlier this month, railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said that Indian Railways plans to run more than 200 trains during the festive season

Ministry of Railways accords permission to zonal railways to decide on reopening of retiring rooms at stations

1 min read . 05:51 PM IST
Excise duty was raised by ₹13 and ₹16 per litre on petrol and diesel between March 2020 and May 2020, and now stands at ₹31.8 on diesel and ₹32.9 per litre on petrol

Govt can cut excise duty on petrol, diesel by 8.5 a litre without hurting revenues

2 min read . 05:37 PM IST

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s covid battle

SWAMIH is a category 2 Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) with limited ability to take leverage.

Unlike other private equity funds, Kazi said, the fund only looks at RERA-registered stressed and stalled projects with a positive net worth. After consultation with the government, the fund had brought down the IRR from 15% to 12% after several projects could not meet the net worth criteria.

Kazi said there was significant reluctance from lenders, refusing to take second charge of the project once the fund comes in.

“According to the regulations, SWAMIH takes first charge on assets and cash flows which means they get paid first once the project is completed. Lenders are worried that acceding charge would result in change in asset classification, higher provisions etc," he said.

Among lenders, private sector banks have been more proactive about completing stuck projects as compared to public sector banks. That said, the fund looks at projects with no lenders, where the developer was able to generate significant amount of sales initially but later slowed down, he added.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

In November 2019, the Centre had announced setting up the Rs25,000 crore SWAMIH Investment Fund to provide relief to developers with unfinished projects to ensure delivery of homes to buyers.

The aim was to help complete over 1,500 stalled housing projects, including those that have been declared non-performing assets (NPAs) or had been admitted for insolvency proceedings. The fund has 14 investors, with the government holding 50% in the fund, Life Insurance Corp. and State Bank of India each having 10%, and the rest with public and private-sector players.

According to Kazi, there are around 4.5 lakh units spread across 1,600 stalled projects in the country. Most of these projects are in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region--at 41%--and the National Capital Region, at 24%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout