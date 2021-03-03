Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Real estate fund SWAMIH to deliver 6,000 units by FY22
Real estate industry players said the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018, passed by Lok Sabha on Tuesday will allow stalled housing projects to be completed

Real estate fund SWAMIH to deliver 6,000 units by FY22

2 min read . 06:13 PM IST Gopika Gopakumar

  • In November 2019, the Centre had announced setting up the Rs25,000 crore SWAMIH Investment Fund to provide relief to developers with unfinished projects to ensure delivery of homes to buyers

MUMBAI: A distressed real estate fund, set up by the Centre under the Special Window for Affordable and Mid Income Housing (SWAMIH) scheme to complete stalled projects, is gearing up to deliver its first batch of 17 housing projects, comprising more than 6,000 units by the end of fiscal 2022.

MUMBAI: A distressed real estate fund, set up by the Centre under the Special Window for Affordable and Mid Income Housing (SWAMIH) scheme to complete stalled projects, is gearing up to deliver its first batch of 17 housing projects, comprising more than 6,000 units by the end of fiscal 2022.

It has also sanctioned around 165 projects for completing 1 lakh housing units over the next few years. Of these, 55 have received final approvals for completing 35,000 units, the fund's investment officer Irfan Kazi said in an analyst call organized by Macquarie Research.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Puducherry schools start full-day classes

1 min read . 06:00 PM IST

Singapore to toughen pass requirement for foreign dependants

2 min read . 05:56 PM IST

Ministry of Railways accords permission to zonal railways to decide on reopening of retiring rooms at stations

1 min read . 05:51 PM IST

Govt can cut excise duty on petrol, diesel by 8.5 a litre without hurting revenues

2 min read . 05:37 PM IST

It has also sanctioned around 165 projects for completing 1 lakh housing units over the next few years. Of these, 55 have received final approvals for completing 35,000 units, the fund's investment officer Irfan Kazi said in an analyst call organized by Macquarie Research.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Puducherry schools start full-day classes

1 min read . 06:00 PM IST

Singapore to toughen pass requirement for foreign dependants

2 min read . 05:56 PM IST

Ministry of Railways accords permission to zonal railways to decide on reopening of retiring rooms at stations

1 min read . 05:51 PM IST

Govt can cut excise duty on petrol, diesel by 8.5 a litre without hurting revenues

2 min read . 05:37 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s covid battle

SWAMIH is a category 2 Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) with limited ability to take leverage.

Unlike other private equity funds, Kazi said, the fund only looks at RERA-registered stressed and stalled projects with a positive net worth. After consultation with the government, the fund had brought down the IRR from 15% to 12% after several projects could not meet the net worth criteria.

Kazi said there was significant reluctance from lenders, refusing to take second charge of the project once the fund comes in.

“According to the regulations, SWAMIH takes first charge on assets and cash flows which means they get paid first once the project is completed. Lenders are worried that acceding charge would result in change in asset classification, higher provisions etc," he said.

Among lenders, private sector banks have been more proactive about completing stuck projects as compared to public sector banks. That said, the fund looks at projects with no lenders, where the developer was able to generate significant amount of sales initially but later slowed down, he added.

TRENDING STORIES See All

In November 2019, the Centre had announced setting up the Rs25,000 crore SWAMIH Investment Fund to provide relief to developers with unfinished projects to ensure delivery of homes to buyers.

The aim was to help complete over 1,500 stalled housing projects, including those that have been declared non-performing assets (NPAs) or had been admitted for insolvency proceedings. The fund has 14 investors, with the government holding 50% in the fund, Life Insurance Corp. and State Bank of India each having 10%, and the rest with public and private-sector players.

According to Kazi, there are around 4.5 lakh units spread across 1,600 stalled projects in the country. Most of these projects are in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region--at 41%--and the National Capital Region, at 24%.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.