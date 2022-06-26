Real estate: Homebuyers in Noida-Greater Noida worst hit

There are 1,28,870 units worth ₹1,84,226 crore in the MMR that are stuck/delayed. Bengaluru has 26,030 stuck/delayed units worth ₹28,072 crore. Hyderabad has 11,450 stuck/delayed units worth ₹11,310 crore. In Chennai, 5,190 units worth ₹3,731 crore are currently stuck or significantly delayed. Pune has 44,250 units worth about ₹27,533 crore that are stuck/delayed, while Kolkata has 23,540 such units valuing ₹11,847 crore. Anarock is mainly into housing brokerage and sells flats on behalf of the developers. It achieved a 32 per cent growth in its revenue at ₹402 crore in the last fiscal.