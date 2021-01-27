Real estate sentiment gauge at a year's high in December quarter

The Current Real Estate Sentiment index, issued by Knight Frank-FICCI-NAREDCO, rose 14 points sequentially to 54 in the December ended quarter. This is the highest score in nearly a year’s time.

Also, at 54, the index entered the optimistic zone for the first time after October-December 2019 quarter. A reading below 50 indicates pessimism.

Sentiment in the industry was largely hit because of the pandemic. Sales during April-June had tanked almost 80% quarter-on-quarter. But a recent recovery in residential and office demand has helped. Sales in residential sector picked up in October-December, supported by attractive payment schemes from developers, low interest rates, among others. Measures such as a reduced stamp duty in Maharashtra and Karnataka have also helped boost demand for houses.

The Future Sentiment Score also witnessed also rose to 65 points in October-December from 52 points a quarter ago.

"Geographically, the western part of the country saw the sharpest jump in Future Sentiment Index. This zone’s Future Sentiment jumped to 66 points in Q4 2020 from 47 points in Q3 2020. With respect to stakeholders, both developers and non-developers (including banks, NBFCs and PE funds) recorded an improvement in Future Sentiment score in Q4 2020," the report said.

A better-than-expected economic recovery has boosted sentiment of stakeholders. About 82% of the people surveyed were of the opinion that the economy would grow further in the coming six months compared to 57% respondents with the same view in the July-September quarter.

Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India said, “Both the Current and Future Sentiment scores in Q4 2020 have seen great surge in the latest survey backed by revival in both residential and office market real estate that have been highly encouraging."

“As we begin our journey into 2021 with a positive outlook, it is important to closely watch the performance of key economic indicators in the coming months to check the sustainability of the growth seen in the last two quarters of 2020. Equally crucial is the development of the vaccine and its widespread availability for the masses, these two factors will largely determine the performance of the real estate sector in the coming months," he added.





