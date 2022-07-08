Real growth not possible without inclusive growth: PM Narendra Modi

Real growth not possible without inclusive growth: PM Narendra Modi1 min read . 11:06 PM IST
The Prime Minister took a swipe at previous government saying prior to 2014, on average 50 medical colleges used to be set up in 10 years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 8 July said that real growth was not possible without inclusive growth as he recalled various initiatives taken by his government during the last eight years.
The Prime Minister said the government was treating the private sector as a partner in growth.
"I want to ask this question to all of you. Is real growth possible without inclusion? Can inclusion be thought of without growth?" he questioned, while speaking at the first Arun Jaitley Memorial lecture.
PM Modi said nine crore free cooking gas connections have been given, 10 crore toilets have been constructed and 45 crore bank accounts have been opened in the last eight years.
He further added that prior to 2014, on average 50 medical colleges used to be set up in 10 years. However, in the last 7-8 years, 209 new medical colleges have been set up, which is four times more.
Apart from this, he informed that in the last 7-8 years, the number of undergraduate medical seats has increased by 75 per cent and the number of annual total medical seats has almost doubled.
PM Modi said India is not undertaking reforms under compulsion, but carrying "reforms by conviction" to prepare a roadmap for the next 25 years. Reforms are a win-win choice, he added.
He further said India's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is reflective of choosing a people-centric policy adopted by the government and not taking measures based on populist impulse.
With PTI inputs.
