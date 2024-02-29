Real money gaming sector pulling back on ads
New Delhi: The structural changes taking place in the gaming industry are likely to have a significant impact on the advertising world by the end of FY24. Ad spends in India are expected to grow at a slower pace of 6%, down from 12% in the previous year, by the close of the year touching $16-17 billion. A decline in consumer spending over the past five to six quarters has reduced private equity and venture capital funding for various sectors. There has also been the drastic impact of the implementation of 28% GST on online gaming, according to a new report from RedSeer.