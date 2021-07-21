OPEN APP
'Real paisa vasool game!' Here's what Indian business tycoon said on India's victory over Sri Lanka

Cricket - Second One Day International - Sri Lanka v India - R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka - July 20, 2021 India's Deepak Chahar celebrates with Bhuvneshwar Kumar after winning the match. (REUTERS)
 1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2021, 01:38 PM IST Livemint

  • India vs Sri Lanka cricket match 2021: Harsh Goenka lauded Deepak Chahar and Bhuvaneshvar Kumar for their incredible batting
  • Chahar and Bhuvneshwar teamed up and scored an 84-run stand for the eighth wicket to finish the chase successfully

Several business industrialists, including Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka, have erupted with joy after India defeated Sri Lanka in a nail-biting match held on Tuesday.

Mahindra and Mahindra chairman shared a Vince Lombardi quote and praised the blue boys saying, "The real glory is being knocked to your knees and then coming back. That’s real glory. That’s the essence of it".

Indian executive Harsh Goenka lauded Deepak Chahar and Bhuvaneshvar Kumar and wrote, "After being in a hopeless situation, India comes from behind and wins #INDvSL. Real paisa vasool game ! Chahar and Bhuvaneshvar Kumar - brilliant!"


Chahar garnered all the attention as he played a remarkable inning to take India home in the 2nd ODI in R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo.

Chahar and Bhuvneshwar teamed up and scored an 84-run stand for the eighth wicket to finish the chase successfully.

Chahar was the top scorer for the Indian side with an unbeaten 69 and bagged the Player of the Match award.

India will face Sri Lanka in the third and the final match of the series on Thursday at the same venue.

