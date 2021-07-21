1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2021, 01:38 PM ISTLivemint
India vs Sri Lanka cricket match 2021: Harsh Goenka lauded Deepak Chahar and Bhuvaneshvar Kumar for their incredible batting
Chahar and Bhuvneshwar teamed up and scored an 84-run stand for the eighth wicket to finish the chase successfully
Several business industrialists, including Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka, have erupted with joy after India defeated Sri Lanka in a nail-biting match held on Tuesday.
Mahindra and Mahindra chairman shared a Vince Lombardi quote and praised the blue boys saying, "The real glory is being knocked to your knees and then coming back. That’s real glory. That’s the essence of it".
Indian executive Harsh Goenka lauded Deepak Chahar and Bhuvaneshvar Kumar and wrote, "After being in a hopeless situation, India comes from behind and wins #INDvSL. Real paisa vasool game ! Chahar and Bhuvaneshvar Kumar - brilliant!"
