Several business industrialists, including Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka, have erupted with joy after India defeated Sri Lanka in a nail-biting match held on Tuesday.

Mahindra and Mahindra chairman shared a Vince Lombardi quote and praised the blue boys saying, "The real glory is being knocked to your knees and then coming back. That’s real glory. That’s the essence of it".

Indian executive Harsh Goenka lauded Deepak Chahar and Bhuvaneshvar Kumar and wrote, "After being in a hopeless situation, India comes from behind and wins #INDvSL. Real paisa vasool game ! Chahar and Bhuvaneshvar Kumar - brilliant!"

After being in a hopeless situation, India comes from behind and wins #INDvSL. Real paisa vasool game ! Chahar and Bhuvaneshvar Kumar - brilliant! — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 20, 2021





Chahar garnered all the attention as he played a remarkable inning to take India home in the 2nd ODI in R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo.

Chahar and Bhuvneshwar teamed up and scored an 84-run stand for the eighth wicket to finish the chase successfully.

Chahar was the top scorer for the Indian side with an unbeaten 69 and bagged the Player of the Match award.

India will face Sri Lanka in the third and the final match of the series on Thursday at the same venue.

