Real possibility of floods in Mumbai and its suburbs, says IMD official

New Delhi: An IMD official there's a real possibility of floods in Mumbai and its suburbs.

Very intense development seen over west coast with monsoon vigorous on North Konkan, said IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K.S. Hosalikar on Twitter on Wednesday.

He further said that Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar and also the ghat areas of Maharashtra will receive extremely heavy rainfall in next 24 hours.

Very intense development seen over west coast with monsoon vigarous on North Konkan; Mumbai, Thane, Raigad & Palghar. Ghat areas of Maharashtra also to recv Extremely heavy RF next 24 hrs.

Mumbai already recorded RF 100 mm in last 6 hrs.

Possibilities of floods in city & Suburbs. pic.twitter.com/Xpd7QOm1sp — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 5, 2020





He said Mumbai already recorded rainfall of 100 mm within six hours on Wednesday.

Hosalikar said Mumbai, Thane rainfall in six hours since Wednesday morning indicate at isolated places the recorded values are between 70-100 mm and other places its 40+ mm.

He said rains are going to continue with moderate to heavy spells across and that red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad.

Dahanu in Palghar recorded over 350 mm rainfall in the 12-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Wednesday while some areas in Thane received over 150 mm during the period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, and predicted more intense showers during the day.

Water-logging was reported in low lying areas of Chembur, Parel, Hindmata, Wadala and other areas of Mumbai.

"The cloud activity indicates that there would be one more intense rainfall day on Wednesday," Hosalikar tweeted.

"Heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rains possible in next 24 over entire Konkan region. In North Konkan the impact could be more including Thane, Mumbai and Palghar," he said.

Parts of south Madhya Maharashtra and adjoining Marathwada region are also likely to get very heavy rainfall, along with intense spells, he said.

"With formation of low pressure area on Tuesday in North Bay, as forecast by the IMD, it has resulted into strengthening of lower level southerly winds over Arabian sea. It has brought heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in and around Mumbai, Hosalikar said.

The Pune district also received 59 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours and it is likely to witness moderate to isolated heavy showers in next two days, an IMD official said.

The catchment areas of four dams - Varasgaon, Khadakwasla, Panshet and Temghar which provide water to the city - received good rainfall.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said since good rainfall is predicted by the IMD, the city is not likely to face any water cuts till the Ganesh festival, which begins on August 22.

