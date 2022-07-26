Real Sena: SC to hear on August 1 Uddhav faction's plea against EC proceedings

Last month, India observed one of the ugliest political crises in Maharashtra as the fight between two factions of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde) intensified. Shinde, a grassroots Maratha politician always identified with his party's planks of Hindutva and ethnic sub-nationalism and said Thackeray was a 'fake Shiv Sainik'. Therefore, Shinde led a revolt against Uddhav Thackeray and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comprising an alliance among Shiv Sena, Congress, and National Congress Party. Subsequently, he won the support of several Shiv Sena MLAs and pressurized Thackeray to gove up the chief ministerial post. And, this rebellion led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led MVA government. On June 30, Shinde took oath as Maharashtra CM along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy. Since then, Shinde has claimed that the majority of the MLAs are with him.