Real-time power trading may lead to large savings for discoms

“So far, discoms had to rely on the day-ahead market to plan their scheduling," Rohit Bajaj, head - business, Indian Energy Exchange, told Mint. “They reference weather predictions, demand patterns, wind and solar generation estimates to plant for their demand and supply. But we’re in no position to predict factors like rainfall on an hourly basis. So the RTM lets you buy more power if you have scheduled for less; or you can sell if you have contracted for too much power. The errors of the day-ahead market can be corrected in the RTM," Bajaj said.