OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Reality contrary to Gujarat govt's claims: High Court on COVID-19 situation

AHMEDABAD : The Gujarat High Court pulled up the state government on Monday over the COVID-19 situation in the state and problems being faced by citizens, saying the reality is contrary to what the government claims.

"People now think that they are at God's mercy," a division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Bhargav Karia said while hearing a PIL, taken up suo motu (on its own), on the coronavirus situation in the state.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

After Advocate General Kamal Trivedi informed the HC about steps taken by the Gujarat government to tackle the COVID-19 situation, the court said the reality is quite different from what the government claims.

"The situation is quite different than what you are claiming. You are saying that everything is alright. But, the reality is contrary to that," the high court said during the hearing held via video-conferencing.

There is a "trust deficit" among people, it observed.

"There is no shortage of Remdesivir (key anti-viral drug). Everything is available with you. We want results, not reasons," the HC said, on complaints of shortage of Remdesivir injections for COVID-19 patients.

It now takes "almost five days" for a person to get the RT-PCR test result, the court noted.

"You did not upscale the testing facilities when you had time," the HC said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (File photo)Premium Premium

Karnataka Chief Minister warns: 'If required, we will impose lockdown'

1 min read . 01:47 PM IST
Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal Premium Premium

'Don’t rush to hospital unless necessary': Delhi CM Kejriwal after review meeting on Covid

2 min read . 01:41 PM IST
Silver bars are stored on the third floor of The Reserve vault, owned by Silver Bullion Pte, in Singapore, on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The vault is holding around 400 tons of silver at the moment -- when completed in the first half of next year it will be able to store 15,000 tons -- the capacity investments are an indication that silver might be on the cusp of a promising few years. Photographer: Wei Leng Tay/BloombergPremium Premium

Singapore dealer prepares vault for 15,000 tons of silver

4 min read . 01:34 PM IST
A view of a deserted street during a night curfew imposed as a precaution against the coronavirus in Jammu, India, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Dozens of Indian cities have imposed night curfews to try to slow the soaring coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)Premium Premium

Mangaluru: Police seize 68 vehicles for night curfew violation

1 min read . 01:31 PM IST

Gujarat reported 5,469 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, its biggest single-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic, which took its caseload to 3,47,495.

The death toll due to the virus went up to 4,800 as 54 patients succumbed to the infection on Sunday, as per the state health department.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout