More than 700 kilograms of mephedrone, which is worth 1,400 crore, was seized from Mumbai's Palghar district during a raid conducted by the city police.  Five persons, including a post-graduate in organic chemistry, were arrested in connection to the case. 

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch conducted the raid at the unit, an official said.

"The action was carried out based on specific inputs. The ANC team raided the premises, during which it found that mephedrone, a banned drug, was being manufactured," he said.

"While four of the accused were arrested in Mumbai, one person was held in Nalasopara," the official said.

Speaking about the arrested, the police said that the post-graduate student used his skill to make drugs

 

This is one of the biggest drug hauls by the city police in recent times, he added.

 

Mephedrone, also known as 'meow meow' or MD, is a synthetic stimulant a psychotropic substance banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

