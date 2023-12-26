Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Real-life ‘Dunki’: 25 stay back to seek asylum in France as charter plane carries Indians back home after 4-day halt

Real-life ‘Dunki’: 25 stay back to seek asylum in France as charter plane carries Indians back home after 4-day halt

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

A flight grounded in France under human trafficking suspicions finally landed in Mumbai with 276 passengers, mostly Indian.

The plane grounded by police at the Vatry airport takes off Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Vatry, eastern France.The charter plane grounded in France for a human trafficking investigation departed on Monday for India, after an exceptional holiday ordeal that left about 300 Indians en route to Central America blocked inside a rural French airport for four days. (AP/PTI Photo)

A flight initially grounded in France under human trafficking suspicions finally touched down in Mumbai. Early morning on December 26 witnessed the arrival of a charter plane with 276 passengers, mostly Indian, ending a four-day halt.

The Airbus A340, managed by Romanian Legend Airlines, left Vatry airport near Paris at 2:30 PM local time, reaching Mumbai after 4 AM. The flight was originally en route to Nicaragua from Dubai. French authorities interrupted it for a technical stopover after an anonymous tip, AFP reported. This sudden halt led to a probe into the purpose and conditions of the journey, focusing on suspected human trafficking.

During the wait, passengers received makeshift beds, meals, hot drinks and access to essential facilities. The Indian embassy in Paris, expressing gratitude for the swift handling of the situation, updated the public via social media platforms.

Not everyone ready to fly home

Authorities in France, after extensive questioning, permitted the flight's departure. However, 25 individuals, including two minors, stayed back to seek asylum. A French news channel mentioned two others were presented before a judge and later given assisted witness status.

As per their lawyers, they have received an expulsion order from France. The other 25 people have sought asylum in France. Five of them are minors. Their applications would be processed at Charles-de-Gaulle airport.

Human trafficking concerns

The flight’s ordeal highlighted a larger issue. Nicaragua is increasingly becoming a transit point for Indians seeking to enter the US or Canada. US Customs and Border Patrol data showed a significant rise in Indians attempting illegal entry into the US, with many opting for 'dunki' flights to Nicaragua or other countries with lenient travel document policies, PTI reported.

In his latest Bollywood film ‘Dunki’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, director Rajkumar Hirani tells a story of opting for illegal immigration and seeking asylum.

Also Read: Human trafficking or a plain case of migration?

The incident raised concerns about human trafficking. Genevieve Colas from Secours Catholique-Caritas expressed surprise at the release of the plane. "What if they really are victims of people trafficking?" AFP quoted her as saying. "Then it wouldn't be right to just let them take off to another country."

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
