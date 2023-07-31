‘Really heartbreaking’: Indian footballer from Manipur laments how violence took away everything from him2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 12:23 PM IST
India footballer from Manipur Chinglensana Singh has seen his home destroyed, his village ravaged and even his dream of training young children to play football go up in flames owing to the violence in the state.
Violence in the northeastern state of Manipur has taken everything away from Indian footballer Chinglensana Singh. Violence in Manipur broke out on May 3 ruling of the High Court which granted the dominant Meitei community the status of schedule caste and in entitling them to the same economic benefits in jobs and education as the Kukis.
