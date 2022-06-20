Realme C30 to launch in India today: Battery, processor, camera, design, price and more2 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 12:10 PM IST
The Realme C30 will be launched in India on Flipkart on June 20 at 12:30 p.m.
The Realme C30 will be launched in India on Flipkart on June 20 at 12:30 p.m.
Listen to this article
Realme is slated to unveil its latest smartphone in the C series, the Realme C30, on Flipkart on June 20 at 12:30 p.m. The smartphone is expected to be released in the low-cost category. In response to the same Realme tweet, "Texture is an art form! The back panel of the all-new and ultra-slim realmeC30 features a gorgeous textured stripe design. On the 20th of June, Naye Zamane Ka Entertainment will premiere at 12:30 p.m." Though the business has not released many specifics regarding the C30's specifications, we do know a few things. Take a look at them below.