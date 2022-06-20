Realme is slated to unveil its latest smartphone in the C series, the Realme C30, on Flipkart on June 20 at 12:30 p.m. The smartphone is expected to be released in the low-cost category. In response to the same Realme tweet, "Texture is an art form! The back panel of the all-new and ultra-slim realmeC30 features a gorgeous textured stripe design. On the 20th of June, Naye Zamane Ka Entertainment will premiere at 12:30 p.m." Though the business has not released many specifics regarding the C30's specifications, we do know a few things. Take a look at them below.

Battery

The Realme C30 comes with a 5000mAh battery, which appears to be fairly adequate in this day and age of multimedia enjoyment. According to the manufacturer, the smartphone's battery can last all day.

Processor

The Unisoc T612 CPU will power the Realme C30. The AnTuTu Benchmark score of the Realme C30 is 1,76,932, according to the information supplied on Flipkart, indicating that the gadget can efficiently manage daily duties.

Design

The Realme C30 features an ultra-slim vertical stripe design with an 8.5mm thickness and a weight of only 182 grams. The smartphone appears to be light, making it easy to grip and operate.

Colour

The Realme C30 will most likely be offered in two colours: blue and green.

Camera

The camera specifications of the smartphone have not been published by Realme. However, as seen in the photographs, the smartphone appears to have a single camera on the back.

Price

The price of the Realme C3o has yet to be determined, but it is expected to be around Rs. 10,000. The price of the Realme C30 will be revealed at the launch event on June 20.

Apart from the Realme C30, two additional devices will be released this week: the Samsung Galaxy F13 and the Poco F4 5G. The Samsung Galaxy F13 will be available on Flipkart at 12 p.m. on June 22. On June 23 at 5:30 p.m., the Poco F4 5G will make its global premiere.