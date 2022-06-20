Realme is slated to unveil its latest smartphone in the C series, the Realme C30, on Flipkart on June 20 at 12:30 p.m. The smartphone is expected to be released in the low-cost category. In response to the same Realme tweet, "Texture is an art form! The back panel of the all-new and ultra-slim realmeC30 features a gorgeous textured stripe design. On the 20th of June, Naye Zamane Ka Entertainment will premiere at 12:30 p.m." Though the business has not released many specifics regarding the C30's specifications, we do know a few things. Take a look at them below.

