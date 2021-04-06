Maharashtra lockdown: Realtors plan precautionary measures at construction sites

With Maharashtra government imposing a partial lockdown on the back of a daily surge in covid-19 cases, real estate developers are taking measures to ensure construction is not impacted.

Construction will be allowed only for sites where labourer's are living on site. Movement to and fro from outside will be avoided, except for the purpose of material movements.

"Unlike the last year lockdown, we are relieved that at least construction activities can go on where labourers are already present at the site. The Government has mentioned that the labourers need to get vaccinated at the earliest and till their vaccination they need to get their RT PCR test done. This won't affect the large and medium-sized developers as they are already taking the necessary precautions at the sites. Although this will affect the small developers and also the redevelopment projects as they do not have enough space for labour camps," said Pritam Chivukula, Co-Founder & Director, Tridhaatu Realty,.

Staff of all companies engaged in the construction activity are advised to get vaccinated at the earliest, as per criteria of government of India and must carry a negative RT-PCR test result certificate, which will be valid for 15 days.

Defaulters will have to pay a fine of ₹10000 for the developer of the construction site and repeated defaults may lead to closure of the site till existence of notification of COVID 19 epidemic.

"Labourers are the most vital and the integral part of the real estate industry and taking utmost care of them is our paramount responsibility. We are ensuring that regular sanitization of the construction sites are done and proper accommodation is provided to the labourers at the sites," said Mr. Ashok Mohanani, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra, adding that regular health check-ups and vaccination awareness programs for the workers are being conducted. RT-PCR test has also been made mandatory for all the migrant workers who are coming back from their hometown as per the Government guidelines.

If a worker is found positive he would be allowed medical leave and cannot be discontinued during this absence for this reason. He will be entitled for full wages that he or she might have earned had he not contacted corona.

