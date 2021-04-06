Maharashtra lockdown: Realtors plan precautionary measures at construction sites

"Unlike the last year lockdown, we are relieved that at least construction activities can go on where labourers are already present at the site. The Government has mentioned that the labourers need to get vaccinated at the earliest and till their vaccination they need to get their RT PCR test done. This won't affect the large and medium-sized developers as they are already taking the necessary precautions at the sites. Although this will affect the small developers and also the redevelopment projects as they do not have enough space for labour camps," said Pritam Chivukula, Co-Founder & Director, Tridhaatu Realty,.