In an instruction to Principal Chief Commissioners of Central Tax on June 24, the Department of Revenue said it has been decided that in case of shortfall from the said threshold of 80 per cent, the promoter/developer shall pay the tax on the value of input and input services comprising such shortfall and this tax shall be paid through a prescribed form electronically on the common portal by the end of the quarter following the financial year. Accordingly, for the financial year 2019-20, tax on such shortfall is to be paid by June 30, 2020.