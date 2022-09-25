Realty portal Housing.com to hire about 200 people this fiscal3 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 01:51 PM IST
- REA India will invest in technology, brand promotion, and talent acquisition to grow Housing.com
Real estate search portal Housing.com will hire about 200 people this fiscal to strengthen its team. In an interview with PTI news agency, CEO Dhruv Agarwala said the company is planning to invest in technology, as well as brand promotion, to become the market leader. Housing.com is a part of REA India, formerly known as Elara Group, which is a full-stack technology platform. REA India is a part of Australia's REA Group and US-based News Corp which owns three real estate portals -- Housing.com, PropTiger, and Makaan.com.