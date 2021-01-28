Realty sentiment improves in Dec quarter

Real estate sales in the June 2020 quarter had crashed nearly 80%, compared to the same quarter in 2019, following the pandemic, hurting customer sentiments. Subsequently, a recovery in demand for residential and office space helped lift sentiments. Residential sales picked up during the three months ended December on the back of attractive payment schemes from developers, low interest rates, and a cut in stamp duty by Maharashtra and Karnataka governments. With the Future Sentiment Score witnessing a surge from 52 points in the September quarter to 65 in the December quarter, the sector expects demand to pick up further.