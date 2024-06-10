Reasi attack: Ex-Sarpanch says ‘terrorists fired for 20 minutes’; Pakistan’s LeT group takes responsibility

Former Reasi Sarpanch Bhushan Uppal on Monday claimed that terrorists kept firing at the bus for around 20 minutes, even after the vehicle fell into the ditch when the driver lost control of it following the attack.

At least ten people were killed and 33 others injured on Sunday after a bus carrying pilgrims plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district after terrorists opened fire.

“As soon as we came to know that terrorists attacked the vehicle, we reached here and rescued the people...we asked the injured people, they told us that one of the terrorists attacked the driver and he was shot in the head,” Uppal told ANI.

“The driver lost control and the vehicle fell into the ditch, but they did not stop firing. They kept firing for 15 to 20 minutes and because of that some people got injured due to the bullets…,” he added.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has reached Reasi, J&K, to assist the police in assessing the ground situation. The NIA's forensic team is also trying to aid evidence collection from the ground, said sources.

Security forces on Monday launched a massive cordon and search operation to track down terrorists responsible for the attack on a passenger bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Pakistan's LeT likely behind Reasi terror attack Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) is responsible for the Reasi terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a Hindustan Times report. On Sunday evening, LeT's front TRF took credit for the terror attack. This move aimed to portray the attack as the work of local militants in Jammu and Kashmir rather than foreign extremists operating from Lahore.

Top official sources told HT that the attack was strategically timed to coincide with the swearing-in ceremony of Modi 3.0 in Reasi. The perpetrators, estimated to be around 12 jihadists, are believed to be moving in small groups of two or three within the Rajouri-Poonch forests of the Jammu region. Among them are several Pakistani nationals who are suspected of having crossed the LoC, although Indian security forces and the Indian Army vehemently deny the existence of any cross-LoC tunnel.

Over the last five years, the Poonch-Rajouri sector has been a site of frequent clashes between the Indian Army and jihadist forces. During these encounters, Indian forces have suffered significant casualties due to the element of surprise and the agility of the terrorists. The recent attack in Reasi has prompted serious concern from the Modi government, including Home Minister Amit Shah, especially with the upcoming Amarnath yatra scheduled to commence on June 29.