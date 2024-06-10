Reasi terror attack kills 10 pilgrims: From BJP leaders to opposition leaders, several condemned the “terror attack” that that killed 10 pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi. Here's what they all said.

Leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, condemned the alleged terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi. As many as 10 people died after the bus fell into a gorge following the terror attack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Explaining what led to the accident, SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma said, "Initial reports suggest that terrorists fired upon the passenger bus going from Shiv Khori to Katra."

"Due to the firing, the bus driver lost balance of the bus and it fell into gorge. Thirty three people were injured in the incident. Rescue operation has been completed," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The attack was reported amid the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other cabinet ministers on Sunday.

Here's how BJP and Opposition leaders reacted to the incident: 1. President Droupadi Murmu said she was "anguished by the terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This dastardly act is a crime against humanity and must be condemned in the strongest words. The nation stands with the families of the victims. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu posted on X.

2. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey said, "We condemn this terror attack in the strongest of words. We also ask the question to government which claims that terror activities have been ended after the abrogation of Article 370 as we (the government) have eliminated terrorists. But, we are getting such news quite often."

"After the swearing-in ceremony, you should hold a high-level meeting in this regard. Whatever cooperation you'll need from the opposition to eliminate terrorism, we will stand by your side. We won't do politics on this issue... We want a terror-free, fear-free Jammu & Kashmir," Dubey was quoted by ANI as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He added, "Merely abrogating Article 370 on paper won't work. This government should respond to the terrorists within 24 hours, the entire opposition will stand by you."

3. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai tweets, "There is sad news of the death of 10 people in a terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. There are also reports of many people being injured in the attack."

"This cowardly attack by terrorists is extremely reprehensible, I strongly condemn it. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls, to provide strength to the bereaved families and for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina said, "Cowardly Pakistani terrorists have carried out a cowardly attack on the passengers in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir... Cowardly Pakistani terrorists cannot face the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and our paramilitary forces... The terrorists who have carried out this audacity will have to pay a heavy price for their crime."

5. Union Minister and BDJP National President JP Nadda tweets, "Deeply pained by the cowardly attack on the bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi, J&K, my deepest condolences go to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this heinous act against pilgrims. I am praying for the speedy recovery of the injured and for God to give strength to the bereaved families to endure the pain during this difficult time."

6. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "...This shameful incident is the true picture of the worrying security situation in Jammu and Kashmir." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said, "I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on the pilgrims in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir. I pray for the departed and hope for the swift recovery of the injured."

8. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We unequivocally condemn this gruesome terror attack on our people and deliberate affront to our National Security...All the chest-thumping propaganda of bringing peace and normalcy by the Modi (now NDA) Govt rings hollow."

9. NC leader Omar Abdullah posted on X, "...I unequivocally condemn this attack. It is unfortunate to see areas that had previously been cleared of all militants see a return of militancy. May the deceased rest in peace & may the injured make a swift recovery." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10. J&K BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said, "It is very saddening...It is worrying that the terrorists have started directing their gameplan from Kashmir towards Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi..."

