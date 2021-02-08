Hanging glacier broke away from main part: DRDO on Uttarakhand glacier burst

A top scientist from the Defence Research and Development Organisation( DRDO ) today said that prima facie it looks like a hanging glacier may have broken away from the main part which caused a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river on Sunday.

The sudden flood in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers -- all intricately linked tributaries of the Ganga -- triggered widespread panic and large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas.

The glacier burst triggered an avalanche and a deluge that rippled through the Alaknanda river system in the upper reaches of the Himalayas.

Dr LK Sinha, Director, Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment, DRDO to said to news agency ANI,"Our team did an aerial survey of the glacier where incident took place in Chamoli. Prima facie it looks that a hanging glacier broke away from the main glacier and came down in the narrow valley."

"In the valley it formed a lake which burst later and caused the damage. The data is being analysed by our scientists in detail and if required, they would again go to get more details," Dr LK Sinha further added.

"After bridge collapsed in Raini village during glacier burst, around 13 villages have been cut off near areas such as Malari and Ghansali. There is heavy deployment of ITBP there near the India-China border. We have alerted them," said Manoj Rawat, ADG ITBP in Joshimath, Uttarakhand to ANI.

"Dropping of food supply underway in Lata and Raini villages. We are helping to take it further from there. Teams of the Indian Army, NDRF, ITBP, and state Police are working in collaboration," said Manoj Rawat.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said efforts were focussed on rescuing 30-35 labourers trapped in a 250-metre tunnel at Tapovan. Two villages, including Raini, are cut off and essentials are being supplied to them. “A total of 153 people were missing from the two hydel projects at Raini and Tapovan… of which 10 bodies have been recovered while 143 are still missing," Kumar said, describing Sunday’s disaster as “one-time".

Meanwhile, three more bodies of the more than 140 missing after the glacier burst in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district have been recovered, taking the death toll to 10, officials said on Monday, as massive efforts were underway to rescue at least 30 workers trapped in a tunnel at a power project site

