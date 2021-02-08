Hanging glacier broke away from main part: DRDO on Uttarakhand glacier burst

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said efforts were focussed on rescuing 30-35 labourers trapped in a 250-metre tunnel at Tapovan. Two villages, including Raini, are cut off and essentials are being supplied to them. “A total of 153 people were missing from the two hydel projects at Raini and Tapovan… of which 10 bodies have been recovered while 143 are still missing," Kumar said, describing Sunday’s disaster as “one-time".