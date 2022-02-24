Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Thursday took to Twitter to express an important message in context to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced special military operations on the eastern Ukrainian areas as the former launched a barrage of missile, artillery and air attacks early today.

On Thursday Mahindra shared a video shared by Breaking4news, where one can see wet roads and a few cars. Taken from the rooftop, the video captures the eerie air raid sirens in the background.

Mahindra highlighted those air raid sirens in his tweet.

The Mahindra Group chairman shared a valuable note saying “the world doesn’t seem to have learned any lessons". He points out that he lived through the Sino-Indian War in 1965 and the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971, wherein these sirens were an everyday.

He further goes on to remind people of the 2006 terrorist attack on Mumbai, where the same sirens made a come back. Mahindra shares that these siren sounds, heard in the video, reminds him of those nightmarish times when the world was broken in war.

“I have lived through two wars during my childhood: ‘65 & ‘71. And I remember how spine chilling it was when air raid sirens went off in Mumbai. This sound has reawakened those nightmarish memories. The world doesn’t seem to have learned any lessons…", the Tweet read.

Read the tweet here

I have lived through two wars during my childhood: ‘65 & ‘71. And I remember how spine chilling it was when air raid sirens went off in Mumbai. This sound has reawakened those nightmarish memories. The world doesn’t seem to have learned any lessons… https://t.co/rVxTGy2J80 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 24, 2022

Mahindra snubs take on Stock Market Values

“In times of global crises like this, stock market values lose all relevance except to signal the suspension of normalcy! If you are a practitioner of yoga & pranayama it will come in handy now. Breathe in deeply & hold your breath for as long as you can…", the tweet read.

See the tweet here

In times of global crises like this, stock market values lose all relevance except to signal the suspension of normalcy! If you are a practitioner of yoga & pranayama it will come in handy now. Breathe in deeply & hold your breath for as long as you can… https://t.co/vd7G4VVTU5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 24, 2022

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics