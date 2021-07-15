Rebate scheme extension for apparel exporters brings much-needed clarity: Icra

Uncertainty on the structure as well as rates of the export incentives had made it challenging for exporters to price their goods over the past six to seven months. Given the uncertainty, it appears that many players, particularly the larger ones, did not factor in export incentive benefits, or factor in the same at lower rates in the first half of 2021. “Such players could report an upside, with the change being implemented with retrospective effect. As per ICRA’s estimates, in the past, incentives for exporters of apparels and made-ups have typically been ~6-8% of export sales," the rating agency said in a statement.