Kamal Nath, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief and former chief minister, Monday acknowledged the disappointment among some ticket aspirants after the party announced the first candidate list for the assembly polls scheduled to be held on November 17, saying it is “obvious for some to get disappointed." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The former chief minister said, “4000 people have expressed their wish to contest the election but we cannot give tickets to 4000 so some people may get upset as of now but later I believe they will keep serving the Congress party."

The Congress leader said, "We have good expectations. The voters of Madhya Pradesh are realising how they have been made a fool of and how the state has been made a 'Chaupat Pradesh'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are 10 notable highlights of the Congress rebellion in Madhya Pradesh A huge number of Congress leaders from different regions gathered outside Kamal Nath's residence in Bhopal on Monday after not getting the ticket in the first list that was released on Sunday. Congress leader from Budhni, Santosh Sharma expressed displeasure over the party's decision to field Vikram Mastal from Budhni constituency against CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. "We have been struggling against Chouhan for 18 years but the actor who came from Mumbai (Vikram Mastal), took membership of the party two months ago and has been given a ticket to contest election on the seat," Sharma said. Sharda Khatik, Congress leader from Sagar, claimed to have resigned from the party as she had sought a ticket from the Naryoli (SC reserved) assembly constituency but she was denied. Yadvendra Singh, Congress leader from Nagod constituency of Satna resigned from the party, after being denied a ticket for the upcoming assembly polls. He criticized state party chief Kamal Nath, stating that he would teach him a lesson. “I was the right hand of the Congress party, I am not saying anything right now as to how many I will dent but I will definitely teach Congress Chief Kamal Nath a lesson in the district," Yadvendra Singh said. Hours after the Congress released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls, Vice President of Congress Media Department Ajay Singh Yadav resigned from his post citing injustice to the people belonging to the backward classes. State Mahila Congress president Vibha Patel reached the residence of Kamal Nath and said that she would discuss with Kamal Nath about tickets for women candidates. Several other Congress leaders have left the party across the state after not getting a ticket to contest the upcoming assembly elections and some have vowed to teach a lesson to the party. Kamal Nath said the party gave 65% of tickets to the candidates below 50 years old in the first list of 144 candidates and there were 16 women candidates in it. Kamal Nath said he was contesting from Chhindwara as the party expected him to lead from the front.

