In his address, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex's MMRDA ground on the occasion of Dussehra said voters in the state elected the Shiv Sena and the BJP in the 2019 Assembly elections, but Thackeray "betrayed" people by joining hands with the Congress and the NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.