Rebound in manufacturing may have led to surprise Q2 economic recovery: CMIE

NEW DELHI: A rebound in India's manufacturing sector, reversing the sharp contraction seen in the June quarter, is likely to have helped the economy stage a "substantial recovery" during July-September, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), a business information provider, said on Friday.

Real gross value added (GVA) is likely to have contracted 6.5%, in the second quarter from a year ago, mitigating the 22.8% contraction seen in the first quarter, CMIE said in an analysis. GVA excludes net indirect taxes.

While this will mark the second consecutive quarter of GVA contraction, pushing the economy into a technical recession, it will also mean a substantial recovery from the steepest ever contraction suffered in the first quarter, the analysis said.

The recovery is driven by the industrial sector, which is estimated to have narrowed its year-on-year contraction to 3.4% in the September quarter from a massive 35.7% decline in April-June. Within the industry, GVA in manufacturing and electricity are likely to have returned to positive growth path, said the note.

CMIE estimates GVA in manufacturing to have grown 0.9% year-on-year in the September quarter. The return to growth from a steep 39.3% contraction in the preceding quarter can be attributed to an extraordinary profit performance by listed manufacturing companies during the pandemic, the analysis said.

Farm sector growth, which was remained insulted from the impact of lockdown in the June quarter, sustained the performance in the September quarter as well, with kharif sowing registering a 4.8% growth and a small jump in kharif food grain output over and above last year’s record produce. CMIE estimates agricultural GVA to have risen 3.1% in the September quarter.

CMIE projects that GVA from trade, hotels, transport, storage and communication, a badly hit segment of the economy, contracted 23.4% in the September quarter, less than the 47% decline during April-June.

