Rebound in pharma sector boosts analyst expectations

New Delhi: The robust recovery of India’s pharmaceutical sector in November, with strong demand for acute, chronic, and sub-chronic therapies, has impressed investors.
After slowing to single digits in October, growth in November has rebounded 17.3% from a year earlier, easing investors’ concerns about a growth slowdown.
“IPM (Indian pharmaceutical market) reported strong 17.3% growth year-on-year in November (from 7% growth in October), with Diwali falling in November 2021. After adjusting, the average growth for October-November is 12%, led by continued growth momentum in chronic, recovery in critical acute therapies, the national list of essential medicines (NLEM)-led price growth, and new launches," said Naveen Kulkarni, chief investment officer, Axis Securities PMS.
According to Kulkarni, IPM growth is expected to remain steady at 10% as sales volume increases aided by structural demand drivers and as companies launch new products while raising drug prices by 5-6% due to higher inflation.
The expected double-digit domestic growth of the pharma market is healthy, considering the high base of previous years, primarily driven by medicines used in treating covid-19. Furthermore, a pickup in chronic segment growth is a structurally strong growth driver.
In fact, chronic categories are likely to outperform acute segments as visits to hospitals and clinics are back to normal post-covid, said Prashant Nair, an analyst at Ambit Capital.
Demand has also risen across sub-chronic and chronic therapies, such as cardiac, dermatology and gynaecology, said Anand Rathi Research analysts.
The analysts maintain a positive view of chronic therapy-focused companies such as Ajanta, JB Chemicals, Eris and Torrent Pharma. While chronic therapies offer consistent growth impetus, other therapies are shaping up well, too. The demand for acute therapies (barring covid treatment and management products) is also picking up momentum, the analysts added.
Strong pharma market growth is not only positive for India-focused companies but also supports earnings of companies having high exposure to export markets, analysts said.
Indian pharmaceutical companies have faced strong headwinds in the US, led by higher competitive intensity. Cross-currency headwinds in several other markets have had a bearing on the sales growth of companies in recent times.
Analysts are also optimistic about large product launches in H2FY23, which will drive the earnings growth of companies. A few good launches are expected for companies such as Lupin and Cipla, said Ambit’s Nair.
Cipla and Lupin are expected to launch generic respiratory inhalers, Advair and Spiriva, respectively, in H2FY23. In addition, Cipla launched the Leuprolide Acetate Injection Depot 22.5 mg in the last week of November for treating cancer, a large product with limited competition.
“While we expect pricing pressure to continue for generics, the launch of the generics of Revlimid (to treat multiple myeloma) will add growth to the top line of generic pharma companies," said Axis’s Kulkarni.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories launched generics for Revlimid in September, with a 180-day exclusivity period for two strengths. At the end of the period, more competitors may enter the market. According to prescription trends, Dr Reddy’s is the largest generics player with a market share of 21% (for the week ended 2 December) and 18% in the past four weeks, said analysts at Jefferies India in a 15 December report.
