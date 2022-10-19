REC, PFC sign pact with STPL to finance Buxar Thermal Power Plant

STPL is currently executing 2x660 MW coal based Buxar Thermal Power Plant (BTPP). “It is a green field project designed on supercritical technology with the objective to improve the reliability of India’s Eastern Electricity region and providing power to the state of Bihar. The Foundation stone for the project had been laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Ministry of Power said in a press release.

